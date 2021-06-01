Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rises By 37.5%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SMSMY opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.59. Sims has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

