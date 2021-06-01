Short Interest in Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Increases By 32.7%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,200 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the April 29th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,312.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Stanley Electric stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Stanley Electric has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $33.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

