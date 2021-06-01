Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expands By 32.6%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 609,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 29th total of 459,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. Tower Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

