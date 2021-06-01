Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Rises By 56.5%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 506,900 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the April 29th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.4 days.

OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

