Shutterstock, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 27,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $2,340,924.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $1,224,596.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,026 shares of company stock worth $16,893,434. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

