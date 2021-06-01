Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 1,928 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after purchasing an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 338,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,489,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after purchasing an additional 291,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $121.05 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.76.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

