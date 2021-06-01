Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.36 and a 52-week high of $129.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

