Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $118.15. Approximately 532 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $3.5792 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

