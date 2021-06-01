Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Skechers U.S.A. posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

SKX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,576 shares of company stock worth $20,807,547. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 709,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

