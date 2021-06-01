Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 279,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 340,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 17.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

