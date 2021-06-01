Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,871.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $834,082.13 and approximately $109,871.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.