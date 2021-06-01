Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.04.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,080,721.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $218,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,072. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion and a PE ratio of -63.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

