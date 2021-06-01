Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWX. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

