Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.56

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.56 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 124851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,988 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 45,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

