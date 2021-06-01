Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $118.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock worth $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

