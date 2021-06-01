Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,592 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 74.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

