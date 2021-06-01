Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $80.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.76. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

