Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

