Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American States Water by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.02. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.