Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 22.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

