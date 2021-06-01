Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2,230.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.46.

NRZ opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

