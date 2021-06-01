Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 362 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.