SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 32.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0838 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.38 million and $101,004.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00062135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00294940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00189711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.36 or 0.00998229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

