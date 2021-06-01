SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Increased by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,205,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,110 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 5.2% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $45,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,913 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,352,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 45,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,586. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

