SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.95. 9,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,283. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.59.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

