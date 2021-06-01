Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,816 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 337,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,715. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

