Spectrum (SPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $423.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $32,090.99 and $423.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00498916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.