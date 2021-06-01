Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.90% of Spotify Technology worth $913,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.96.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $241.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

