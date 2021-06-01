Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $15.54. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Standard Life Aberdeen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

