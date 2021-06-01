Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLFPF shares. Barclays upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

