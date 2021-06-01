Stantec (TSE:STN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.62

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.62 and traded as high as C$54.28. Stantec shares last traded at C$53.86, with a volume of 122,175 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on STN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital cut Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.90.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.62.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,410,608. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,695 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,977.

About Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.