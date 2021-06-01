State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 13,837 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $93.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.84.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,153 shares of company stock worth $7,465,911. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.