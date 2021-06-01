State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.65. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.