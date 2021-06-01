State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Gartner worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

