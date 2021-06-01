State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Citizens Financial Group worth $22,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 407,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 123,630 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 151,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 36,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $671,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

