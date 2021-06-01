State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $419.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $427.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.65. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

