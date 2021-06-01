State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,085,000 after buying an additional 121,485 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 176.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 31,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

