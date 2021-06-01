State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,190 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.64 and a one year high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

