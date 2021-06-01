State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,460 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 235.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Coupa Software by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.00.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares in the company, valued at $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $238.20 on Tuesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $204.38 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

