State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,563 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carvana were worth $19,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 5,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $1,586,976.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $569,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,036,005 shares of company stock worth $277,941,055. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.51. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

