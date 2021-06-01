State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,404 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 134.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 127,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 234.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,393,000 after buying an additional 70,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $343.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.36 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average of $352.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

