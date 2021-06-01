State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 144,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after buying an additional 11,831,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 5,429,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after buying an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,404 shares of company stock valued at $549,136. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

