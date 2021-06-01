State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $38.38 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $656.04 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $266.09 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Argus raised their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

