State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $44.31 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $44,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

