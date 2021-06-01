State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,254 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $48,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.