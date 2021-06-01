Steadview Capital Management LLC Buys 36,390 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,390 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 10.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $108,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,254.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,347. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $702.02 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,165.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,163.53.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,397.85.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

