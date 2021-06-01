Steadview Capital Management LLC Has $67.92 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 6.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $67,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 billion, a PE ratio of 631.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $367.03 and a one year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.55.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.