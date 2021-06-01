SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 65.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 63.4% higher against the dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $110,322.98 and $70.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.65 or 0.01177480 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.