Stem (NYSE:STEM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.27. 46,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,243. Stem has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

