Stipend Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0874 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,512,223 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

